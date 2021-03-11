First image of Mamata Banerjee's injury surfaces, X-Ray reveals fracture

Kolkata: Amid the speculations surrounding Mamata Banerjee's injury, the first image of the wounded foot has surfaced.

The X-ray of the injured left foot shows a crack near the ankle indicating a fracture.

Banerjee was taken to another department of the hospital for a CT Scan and other tests.

She was seen being carried in a stretcher from the Woodburn Block of the SSKM Hospital to another department in an ambulance.

Banerjee on Wednesday evening sustained the injury in Nandigram, where she went to file her nomination for the upcoming elections. Soon after the incident at Birulia bazar, the TMC supremo claimed that it was an attack.

Banerjee alleged she was attacked by four or five people who pushed her, besides banging on her the door of the vehicle, injuring her left leg, waist, shoulder and neck as she fell on the ground.

She was rushed back to the city and was admitted to state-run SSKM hospital in south Kolkata, less than a couple of kilometres away from her residence.

