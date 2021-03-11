हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
State election 2021

First image of Mamata Banerjee's injury surfaces, X-Ray reveals fracture

The X-ray of the injured left foot shows a crack near the ankle indicating a fracture.

First image of Mamata Banerjee&#039;s injury surfaces, X-Ray reveals fracture
File photo

Kolkata: Amid the speculations surrounding Mamata Banerjee's injury, the first image of the wounded foot has surfaced.

The X-ray of the injured left foot shows a crack near the ankle indicating a fracture.

Banerjee was taken to another department of the hospital for a CT Scan and other tests.

She was seen being carried in a stretcher from the Woodburn Block of the SSKM Hospital to another department in an ambulance.

Banerjee on Wednesday evening sustained the injury in Nandigram, where she went to file her nomination for the upcoming elections. Soon after the incident at Birulia bazar, the TMC supremo claimed that it was an attack.

Banerjee alleged she was attacked by four or five people who pushed her, besides banging on her the door of the vehicle, injuring her left leg, waist, shoulder and neck as she fell on the ground.

She was rushed back to the city and was admitted to state-run SSKM hospital in south Kolkata, less than a couple of kilometres away from her residence.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
State election 2021west bengal elections 2021West Bengal pollsMamata Banerjee
Next
Story

COVID-19: Centre calls situation in Maharashtra worrisome, urges people to not lower guard

Must Watch

PT43M38S

Taal Thok Ke: Why Didi's pain becomes, BJP's headache?