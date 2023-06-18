First Indian Billionaire To Own Rs 100 Crore Airbus Helicopter, It's Not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani Or Ratan Tata

Kerala's Richest Man Ravi Pillai: Many people are forced to abandon their aspirations because they lack the opportunity to make them come true. But this individual worked hard to ensure that he obtained what he wanted and ultimately succeeded in doing so. We're referring to B. Ravi Pillai, an Indian billionaire living in Dubai who is originally from the coastal Kerala town of Kollam. The 68-year-old son of a farmer, B. Ravi Pillai, struggled with poverty, but he put in a lot of effort to improve his situation.

100 Crore Helicopter

As the first Indian to acquire an Airbus H145 helicopter, B Ravi Pillai, CEO of the RP Group of Companies, made news in June 2022. Ravi Pillai, a 68-year-old businessman, paid Rs 100 crore for this chopper. The cutting-edge helicopter can accommodate two pilots and seven passengers and boasts the newest safety measures. Additionally, this helicopter has the ability to launch and land from a height of 20,000 feet above sea level. The RP Group Vice-Chairman was on board the helicopter when it made its first voyage from Kovalam to Raviz Ashtamudi after being delivered by Airbus there.

Asia's First 5-Bladed H145 Copter

It is the first five-bladed H145 helicopter in Asia and the first Airbus D3 helicopter in India. The newest addition to Airbus' four-tonne class twin-engine rotorcraft product line is the H145 helicopter. The helicopter also includes energy-absorbing seats that guarantee the safety of its passengers in the event of an accident, as well as an innovative wireless communication system. According to a key executive of the RP Group, the helicopter will help with their tourism efforts as they own a number of upscale hotels throughout the state and will use them to transport visitors between those locations. Pillai, who keeps a low profile, is renowned for his charitable endeavors and friendships with powerful politicians from all political parties.

B. Ravi Pillai: Background

On September 2, 1953, in the Keralan village of Chavara, Ravi Pillai was born. The family of Pillai formerly supported themselves through agriculture. Despite coming from a farming family in a tiny village, Ravi Pillai placed a high value on education. After graduating from a nearby college, he earned his post-graduate degree in business administration from Kochi University. Ravi Pillai has always desired to own his own business. While enrolled in classes at Kochi University, he borrowed Rs 1 lakh from a nearby moneylender to launch his own chit-fund business. He returned his loan after making money from his firm and continued to save his profits. After that, he founded his own construction business.

Ravi Pillai: Success Story

In his life, Ravi Pillai experienced a lot of ups and downs. When he received the contract from Vellore Hindustan Newsprint Factory, he suffered a significant setback. Due to a labor strike, he was forced to close his business. However, Pillai did not give up easily. In 1978, he left India and traveled to Saudi Arabia. He began his commerce and building businesses there. With 150 people, he soon established his own construction company, Nasser S. Al Hajri Corporation (NSH). As NSH started obtaining significant contracts, including building a hangar for a French aviation firm, his construction company multiplied. Along with this, his company was also constructing a $50 million project called the Royal Terminal.

Born into a farming family, Pillai now employs almost 70,000 people across a number of businesses. Pillai has a $2.5 billion net worth, according to Forbes. His riches can be inferred from the attendance of 30,000 guests from 42 nations, including CEOs of major internet companies and members of Middle Eastern royal families, during his daughter's wedding. Ravi Pillai was included among the 1000 richest people in the world by Forbes magazine. Moreover, he is regarded as Kerala's richest individual.

The Indian government honored Ravi Pillai with the Padma Shri in 2010 and the Pravasi Bhartiya Samman in 2008. He holds a doctorate in philosophy from Excelsior College in New York. Many young people could be inspired by B. Ravi Pillai's leadership and diligence; he is able to bear and accept any type of setback solely on the basis of his belief that he can achieve his goals.