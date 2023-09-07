Amidst the high-stakes discussions and diplomatic maneuvering that define the G-20 summit, have you ever wondered how the spouses of world leaders spend their time? The answer lies in a unique initiative planned for the upcoming G-20 Summit. The esteemed First Ladies from various guest countries, often called the "First Ladies," will embark on a visit to the renowned IARI Pusa campus in Delhi, India. Here, they will delve into a specially curated exhibition showcasing innovative start-ups focused on superfoods and explore India's rich agricultural heritage.

Now, let's delve into the details of this intriguing and enriching experience for the First Ladies participating in the G-20 Summit.

Discovering India's Agricultural Legacy

A meticulous tour awaits the First Ladies as they visit the sprawling 1,200-acre Pusa-IAIAR campus, a historic site considered the birthplace of India's Green Revolution. The primary aim of this visit is to provide the First Ladies with an in-depth understanding of India's agricultural heritage, its successes, and the innovations that have shaped it.

Confirmed Participation of World Leaders

Several prominent world leaders have already confirmed their participation in the G-20 summit, including President Joe Biden of the United States, President Emmanuel Macron of France, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia, Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the United Kingdom, and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan. Their partners, the First Ladies, have been specially invited for this insightful visit to the agricultural exhibition.

Security Measures for First Ladies

Ensuring the safety and security of the First Ladies and the partners of G-20 leaders is paramount. To this end, a specialized paramilitary force, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), comprising both male and female commandos, has been entrusted with this responsibility. These specially trained personnel will provide security during their visit to the agricultural exhibition.

Culinary Delights Crafted by Celebrity Chefs

An exceptional culinary experience awaits the First Ladies as they savor a diverse array of dishes prepared by renowned celebrity chefs. The esteemed chefs include Kunal Kapur, Ajay Chopra, and Anahita Dhondy, known for their expertise in creating delectable dishes using cereals and grains, often referred to as "superfoods." Adding to the culinary extravaganza, celebrity chefs from the ITC group, Kusha Mathur and Nikita Mehra, who specialize in Pak-Kala cuisine, will also be part of this gourmet journey.

Exploring Agricultural Innovation and Practices

During their visit, the First Ladies will have the unique opportunity to engage in insightful discussions with farmers and agricultural start-ups. This interaction will provide them with valuable insights into India's dynamic agricultural practices, innovations, and sustainable approaches that have made significant contributions to the country's agricultural sector.

An Immersive Experience

This initiative is designed to offer an immersive and enriching experience for the First Ladies, allowing them to gain a deeper understanding of India's thriving agricultural traditions, success stories, and the contributions of innovative start-ups. It serves as a testament to India's commitment to sharing its agricultural heritage with the world and fostering international cooperation on vital global issues.