First meeting of newly-elected National Executive of AAP held in Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party National Executive on Sunday re-elected senior leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as the National Convenor of the party. Along with him, Pankaj Gupta was named the National Secretary and ND Gupta was named the National Treasurer. The office bearers were unanimously elected for a tenure of 5 years.

Upon the proposal of Arvind Kejriwal's name as the National Convenor, the executive unanimously agreed; and stated that he is the guiding light of the party since day one. Arvind Kejriwal stood for the party and its ideology even in the most unprecedented times and it would be the wisest decision to elect him for the third time consecutively.

The meeting reinforced their belief in the fact that he is the most popular leader of the party, considering that he has won the public's mandate thrice as the Chief Minister of Delhi.

National Executive strongly supported the names of Pankaj Gupta and ND Gupta

The entire National Executive also strongly supported the election of Pankaj Gupta and ND Gupta for the posts of the National Secretary and National Treasurer, respectively; stating that their work and experience makes them the best candidates for the posts.

National Council had elected the National Executive yesterday

Yesterday, the National Council of the Aam Aadmi Party met and elected the new National Executive. The meeting was presided over by National Convener Arvind Kejriwal. In the meeting, all the senior leaders of the party participated. In this meeting, 34 new national executive members were elected. The executive members include senior AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Imran Hussain, Rajendra Pal Gautam, Raghav Chadha, Atishi, Rakhi Birla among others.

National Executive held its first meeting today

The order of business of the next National Executive meeting shall be discussions and deliberations upon the upcoming state assembly elections and current political scenario of the country.