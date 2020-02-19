First meeting of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust on February 19, date for start of construction likely to be finalised

The first meeting of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust is scheduled to be held in New Delhi on Wednesday (February 19) and it is expected that date for the beginning of the construction of Ram temple would be finalised during the meeting.

Sources confirmed Zee Media that the crucial meeting will begin around 5 pm at the residence of K Parasaran, who is the first member of the trust. All members of the trust have already arrived in Delhi for the deliberations. Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the head of the Ram Janmbhumi Nyas and the most respected seer in Ayodhya, has also been invited for the meeting.

Two prominent people, who shall be practising Hindus, wou;ld also be nominated by the board of trustees during the meeting. Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati, who is also a member of the trust, had earlier said that the members will also discuss the inclusion of Ram Mandir Nyas chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das in the trust.

A bank account will also be opened in the name of the trust for accepting donations for the construction of Ram temple will be accepted.

Speaking in Lok Sabha, PM Modi had announced the setting up of an independent trust to finalise the details for the construction of a Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. Sources asserted that the trust will comprise a total of 15 members - 9 permanent and 6 nominated members. The body, to be called Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra trust, has been formed as per the directions of the Supreme Court, pointed out the Prime Minister in the Lok Sabha.

K Parasaran was appointed as the first member of the trust and Ayodhya District Magistrate (DM) Anuj Kumar Jha was named the convening member. The seven other permanent members of the trust are - Shankaracharya Vasudevanand Maharaj, Parmanand Jimaharaja Haridwar, Swami Govindgiri Ji Pune, Vimalendra Mohan Pratap Mishra, Dr Anil Mishra Homeopathic Ayodhya, Dr Kamaleshwar Chaupal Patna, and Mahant Dhinedra Das Nirmohi Akhara. The six nominated members will be selected by the board of trustees in due course of time.