'First of all ban RSS, it is a worse..': RJD leader Lalu Prasad on five-year PFI ban

New Delhi: RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav took a dig at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) amid the news of the Centre's ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) for 5 years. Prasad took to Twitter and wrote, "Like PFI, there should be a ban on all the organizations spreading hatred, which includes the RSS. First of all ban RSS, it is a worse organization than that. RSS has been banned twice before. Remember, RSS was first banned by Iron Man Sardar Patel."

He said RSS is a "Hindu extremist organisation" that deserved to be banned.

PFI की तरह जितने भी नफ़रत और द्वेष फैलाने वाले संगठन हैं सभी पर प्रतिबंध लगाना चाहिए जिसमें RSS भी शामिल है। सबसे पहले RSS को बैन करिए, ये उससे भी बदतर संगठन है।



आरएसएस पर दो बार पहले भी बैन लग चुका है। सनद रहे, सबसे पहले RSS पर प्रतिबंध लौह पुरुष सरदार पटेल ने लगाया था। — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) September 28, 2022

On the other hand, BJP leaders welcomed the big move to ban the controversial group.

Also Read: PFI ban: Shaheen Bagh under security scanner, drones deployed; Ajmer Dargah Deewan welcomes govt action, says....

With the central government putting a ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associates or affiliates for a period of five years, a heavy police presence was witnessed outside the PFI office in the Shaheen Bagh area here on Wednesday.

The Delhi Police is extra-vigilant to prevent any untoward situation that may arise due to the Centre`s action. It is even using "drones" to keep an eye over the Shaheen Bagh area, besides patrolling the streets just next to the PFI office.

The spiritual head of Ajmer Dargah Zainul Abedin Ali Khan welcomed the Centre's decision to ban the Popular Front of India (PFI) for its alleged terror activities. The Deewan of the shrine of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti said the action was taken in compliance with the law and to prevent terrorism, adding that it should be welcomed by all.

Khan told PTI, "If the country is safe then we are safe, the country is bigger than any institution or idea and if someone talks about breaking this country, breaking the unity and sovereignty here, talks about spoiling the peace of the country, then he has no right to live here."

(With agency inputs)