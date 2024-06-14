First Political Reaction On Modi-Meloni Memes: Rajya Sabha MP Priyaanka Chaturvedi Says This

You'd have to be living under a rock not to know about the '#Meloni memes', now the Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Friday took to her social media account and reacted to this famous online jest. Chaturvedi branded these contents as 'absolute cringe' and said that the jokes showcase a 'poor' level of humour in the country.

The Modi-Meloni memes first appeared during G20 summit when Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni visited India. The netizens joke about a romantic relationship between the two prime ministers. The 'Meloni' phenomenon made a recent comeback when the BJP didn't get a majority in the Lok Sabha elections and has escalated now that PM Modi is in Italy to attend the G7 summit.

"This PM Giorgia Meloni and PM Modi memes have gone too far, they are absolutely cringe and also poor reflection of the level of humour that prevails in India. Just saying," Chaturvedi said in a post on 'X'.

However, last December, Meloni used the hashtag on a selfie she posted with Modi after meeting him during the COP28 summit in Dubai.

"Good friends at COP28 Melodi," the Italian prime minister wrote on 'X'.

The selfie garnered lot of attention from the netizens, with Indians acting smitten over the post.

One user commented, "This selfie break all viral record." while, another one wrote, "The meme community has it all today."

Modi is currently in Italy to participate in the G7 Summit, having been invited by Meloni. He arrived late Thursday (local time), marking his first international trip since starting his third consecutive term as Prime Minister, following the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA's victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.