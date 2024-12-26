Fissures In INDIA Bloc? AAP Planning To Axe Congress From Opposition Alliance

New Delhi: Fissures are deepening in the INDIA bloc as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) considers pushing the Congress party out of the opposition alliance for good. The trigger? Congress leader Ajay Maken's scathing remarks about Arvind Kejriwal. Maken on wednesday labeled the coalition a ‘mistake,’ blaming the party's support for Kejriwal’s short-lived 40-day government in 2013 for Congress' downfall in Delhi. The blame game has added yet another layer of drama to the already fragile alliance.

Sources within AAP hinted on Thursday that the party is "deeply dissatisfied" with Congress leadership and plans to "consult" other coalition members about removing Congress from the INDIA alliance.

AAP’s latest action come just as the Trinamool Congress escalates its criticism of Congress leading the INDIA bloc. TMC had pointed fingers at Congress after its poor show in the Haryana and Maharashtra elections. Trinamool leaders proposed Mamata Banerjee as a replacement to head the alliance. The suggestion found backing from several parties.

Adding to the intrigue, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav joined an AAP event in Delhi on December 16, signaling growing alignment within parts of the opposition.

AAP, Congress Spar In Delhi

Both Congress and AAP have opted for separate paths in the Delhi Assembly Election scheduled for February next year. During the campaign, however, the Congress party intensified its attacks on Kejriwal’s party. Maken accused AAP of coming to power riding on the Janlokpal agitation but failing to establish the anti-corruption ombudsman.

Responding to Congress' allegations, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, speaking at a press conference on Thursday, claimed that Congress's actions are weakening the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) and jeopardizing opposition unity.

CM Atishi said, "Has Congress ever made such allegations against any BJP leader? Congress has filed an FIR against Arvind Kejriwal and me, but they have never filed an FIR against BJP till date. BJP is funding Congress candidates, including Sandeep Dikshit and Farhad Suri, who is contesting from Jangpura. Congress leaders have colluded with BJP to defeat the Aam Aadmi Party. This alliance is evident,” Atishi charged.

In a press conference alongside AICC Delhi in-charge Qazi Mohd Nizamuddin, Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav, co-incharges Danish Abrar, Maken lashed out at former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, calling him the ‘king of fraud.’

"If there's one word to describe former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, it would be Farziwal," PTI quoted Maken as saying. He further stated that forming an alliance with AAP was a "mistake" that should be corrected, though he clarified it was his personal opinion.