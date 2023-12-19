Five Anti-India Terrorists Who Met Their End On Foreign Soil

New Delhi: India has been facing various threats from terrorist groups and separatist movements that operate from foreign soil. These anti-India elements have been responsible for many attacks on Indian soil, such as the Pathankot airbase attack, the Dhangri terror attack, and the IC-814 hijacking. However, in recent months, many of these enemies of India have met their fate in the countries they sought refuge in. From Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist Shahid Latif to Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, several terrorists wanted by India have found their end on foreign soil.

Here are five examples of anti-India terrorists who were killed on foreign soil:

1. Shahid Latif: The Pathankot Mastermind

Shahid Latif was a member of the banned terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and the key conspirator behind the 2016 attack on an Indian Air Force base in Pathankot, which killed seven Indian personnel. He was on the National Investigation Agency’s wanted list, and had a bounty of Rs 10 lakh on his head. He was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in a mosque in Daska town of Pakistan’s Sialkot district on October 6, 20231.

2. Hardeep Singh Nijjar: The Khalistan Tiger

Hardeep Singh Nijjar was the chief of the outlawed Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), and one of India’s most-wanted terrorists. He was involved in recruiting and training people for the separatist movement, and was also a part of the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) group. He was designated as a terrorist by India in 2020, and had an Interpol Red Corner Notice against him. He was shot dead by two masked gunmen outside a gurdwara in Surrey, Canada, on June 23, 20232.

3. Bashir Ahmad Peer: The Hizbul Commander

Bashir Ahmad Peer was a commander of the Hizbul Mujahideen terror group, and was responsible for recruitment and infiltration of armed terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. He was killed by unknown gunmen outside a shop in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, earlier this year3.

4. Syed Khalid Raza: The Al-Badr Chief

Syed Khalid Raza was the chief of the Pakistan-based terror group Al-Badr, which operates in Jammu and Kashmir. He was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Karachi, Pakistan, in February 20234.

5. Paramjit Singh Panjwar: The KCF Leader

Paramjit Singh Panjwar was the leader of the Khalistan Commando Force (KCF), another banned terrorist group that seeks to create a separate Sikh state. He was involved in several cases of murder, kidnapping, and drug and weapons smuggling. He was wanted by India, and had a cash reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head. He was shot dead by two unknown gunmen in Lahore, Pakistan, in May 2023.