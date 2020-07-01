Five dead, 10 injured as boiler explodes at Neyveli lignite plant in Tamil Nadu: Sources

At least five workers died and over 10 got injured in an explosion at a boiler in Unit 5 of plant 2 of the Neyveli lignite plant in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday (July 1), sources said.

The injured were admitted to NLC lignite hospital and rescue operations are still underway at the lignite plant. This is the second blast in the last two months at the plant.

On May 7, eight workers were injured in a boiler explosion at Neyveli lignite plant. The explosion was caused due to the above normal temperature in the boiler. The explosion took place in the sixth unit of the second power plant and the blast set ablaze the oil that was stored nearby. It has a capacity of 210 Megawatt production.

NLC India Limited is a 'Navratna' government of India company in the fossil fuel mining sector in India and thermal power generation. It annually produces about 30 million tonne lignite from opencast mines at Neyveli in the state.