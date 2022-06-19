NewsIndia
AGNIPATH

Five fake Army aspirants held for provoking violence in UP

Five fake army aspirants, affiliated to various political parties, have been arrested for instigating protests, reports IANS. 

Last Updated: Jun 19, 2022, 05:19 PM IST
  • Five fake army aspirants, affiliated to various political parties, have been arrested for instigating protests.
  • All the five arrested accused are either members of different political parties or are office bearers.
  • One of the accused, Parag Panwar, was associated with NSUI.

Trending Photos

Five fake Army aspirants held for provoking violence in UP

Five fake army aspirants, affiliated to various political parties, have been arrested for instigating protests, officials said. According to the Saharanpur police, all the five arrested accused are either members of different political parties or are office bearers. One of the accused, Parag Panwar, was associated with NSUI. The arrested accused are identified as Sandeep Parag, Pawar, Mohit Chaudhary, Saurabh Kumar and Uday. All these are residents of Saharanpur. According to the police, all these accused were "instigating" the youth to "oppose" the Agnipath scheme, a new scheme for recruitment in the Armed Forces. However, the police have arrested all the five accused and are investigating further.

The Saharanpur police said that the age of these five arrested accused is more than 25 years and they are not eligible to join the Armed Forces under the new scheme.

The arrests were made late on Saturday night and officials said that the accused were being interrogated.

In many states of the country, there have been protests against the Centre`s Agnipath scheme.

 

Live TV

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What other options did the government have on 'Agneepath'?
DNA Video
DNA: Agneepath Protest -- 'Veto Power' of 140 Crore Indians against reforms
DNA Video
DNA: What will happen next on Agneepath scheme?
DNA Video
DNA: Agneepath -- Government didn't learn anything from farmers protest?
DNA Video
DNA: Is your brain becoming a slave to mobile?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Trollers will face jail time in Japan, when India will bring such a law?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 17, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Will Agneepath scheme benefit or harm?
DNA Video
DNA: Why so much ruckus over 'Agneepath' scheme?
DNA Video
DNA: BTS Disbanding -- All 7 members will now perform solo?