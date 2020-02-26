हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi violence

Five IPS officers of Delhi Police given new postings amid violence

All these officers will take over their new responsibilities with immediate effect, as per the Home Department order

Five IPS officers of Delhi Police given new postings amid violence

New Delhi: Five IPS officers of the Delhi Police on Wednesday were given different responsibilities amid violence, which has rocked the North East district of the city, claiming 22 lives.

Shank Dhar Mishra, Additional CP, Rohini, has been given the posting of Additional CP Traffic, Mandeep Singh Randhawa, Additional CP (Central District) will take over as Additional CP (Crime), and DCP (Economic Offences Wing) Pramod K Mishra has been given the responsibility of DCP, Rohini district.DCP, IGI Airport, Sanjay Bhatia will take over as DCP (Central District) while Staff Officer to Commissioner of Police (CP) Rajeev Ranjan has been posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), IGI Airport.

All these officers will take over their new responsibilities with immediate effect, as per the Home Department order.

Delhi violenceIPS officerNorth East Delhi violence
