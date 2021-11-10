हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rajasthan accident

12 including one child killed in bus-truck collision in Rajasthan's Barmer; PM Modi condoles deaths, announces ex-gratia

The accident took place near the Bhandiyawas village on the Barmer-Jodhpur National Highway.

Five killed, 22 injured in bus-truck collision in Rajasthan&#039;s Barmer; PM Modi condoles deaths, announces ex-gratia
Accident occurred near Bhandiyawas village on the Barmer-Jodhpur National Highway (Photo: Twitter/@GajendraKhimsar)

New Delhi: As many as five people were killed while 22 were injured when a truck collided head-on with a bus in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Wednesday (November 10, 2021). The accident took place near the Bhandiyawas village on the Barmer-Jodhpur National Highway.

"Forensic and rescue teams are on the spot. So, we cannot confirm how many deaths have occurred. But one body has been recovered from the truck and three are seen in the bus. One death has occurred in the hospital. So, five deaths are confirmed. Twenty-two others were rushed to hospital," PTI news agency quoted Barmer SP, Deepak Bhargav, as saying.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the deaths and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the kins of the deceased. He also prayed that the injured have a quick recovery and said that they would be given Rs 50,000 each.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also spoke to the Barmer district collector and asked him to ensure proper treatment for the injured.

"I have directed Barmer district collector for relief and rescue measures in the matter of accident between a truck and bus in Barmer. Better to Better treatment will be ensured for those injured in the accident," he informed in a tweet.

Both vehicles went up in flames after the accident, as shown in the pictures shared by former Rajasthan Minister Gajendra Singh. 

(With agency inputs)

