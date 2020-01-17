Five S-400 air defence missile systems will be delivered by 2025 to India; Kashmir country's internal matter: Russia

A total of five S-400 air defence missile systems will be delivered to India by 2025 and production of the same has already started, said Russian Deputy Chief of Mission Roman Babushkin on Friday. "We will give five S-400 missiles defence system (to India) by 2025. Russia is possessing one of the world's best defence system and it would serve well for Indian security," said Babushkin.

Speaking during a press conference, on the outcome of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's India visit, Russian Ambassador to India, Nikolay Kudashev and Babushkin also asserted that Jammu and Kashmir is an internal matter of India.

Kudashev said that Russia has never been in favour of bringing Kashmir at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) as it is a bilateral matter between India and Pakistan.

On not being invited to Jammu and Kashmir, he said, "Those having doubts over India's approach on Kashmir can go there; we don't have any doubt. I dont feel a reason to travel. Kashmir is your internal matter, belonging to your constitutional space. Those who believe its issues, those have doubt on Indian polices in Kashmir, can travel." He also added, "if you invite me, I will go, as your friend".

Kudashev also expressed concern on Indo-Pacific concept but welcomed India's version which he said is inclusive. He also said, "India will be launching unmanned flight. It will have a robot, it is designed on Russian programmes."