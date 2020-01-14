Five soldiers among 10 killed due to avalanches in different parts of Kashmir

Five soldiers are among the 10 people who have lost their lives due to avalanches in parts of central and north Kashmir on Tuesday (January 14). The fresh snowfall in the region has badly disrupted road and air-traffic.

Four army men died in an avalanche that hit a forward post in the Machil sector while one soldier was rescued by the forces. Avalanches also hit Gurez and Rampur sectors on LoC, although there are no immediate reports of damage.

One BSF soldier also died in an avalanche in the Nowgam sector. It is to be noted that temperature in Machil, Nowgaam, Gurez and Rangdaar region is around -20 degree celsius. In Ganderbal, which was hit by the avalanche, the minimum temperature was recorded at -12 degree celsius on Tuesday.

On Monday (January 13), an avalanche hit a residential area in the Kulan area of Gandarbal district, killing five civilians. The authorities have asked the local people to stay vigilant.

The snowfall has not affected only Kashmir Valley but it has affected the movement of vehicles on national highways too, virtually cutting Kashmir with rest of India. Srinagar-Jammu national highway is closed due to accumulation of snowfall at Jawahar tunnel. Sources told Zee Media that around 4,000 light and heavy vehicles are stranded on the highway.

Live TV

Srinagar-Leh road is also closed due to heavy snow accumulation at many places and Srinagar-Poonch (Mughal Road) is also closed due to heavy snowfall at Peer Di Gali. Roads going to Bandipora, Gurez, Kupwara, Tangdhar, Handwara and Naugaam are also closed for traffic.