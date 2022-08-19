NewsIndia
MAHARASHTRA

Five storey building in Mumbai’s Borivali West collapses; no casualties reported

The building was declared dilapidated and had been vacated, an official said. "The fire brigade is checking whether anyone is trapped."

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 02:05 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • Vacant and dilapidated building collapsed in Mumbai around 12:30 PM
  • No reports of casualties reported so far
  • Around 8 fire engines rushed to the spot

Mumbai: A vacant and dilapidated five-storey building collapsed in the Borivali area of Mumbai on Friday afternoon, but there was no report of any casualty so far, civic officials said. At least eight fire engines and fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot. The fire brigade personnel are checking whether anyone was trapped under the debris, an official said.

"Gitanjali Building near Saibaba temple in Saibaba Nagar in Borivali west collapsed around 12.30 pm. At least eight fire engines, two rescue vans and other vehicles of Mumbai fire brigade were rushed to the spot along with the police and civic ward staff," he said.

Also Read: Janmashtami 2022: CM Eknath Shinde's BIG move - 'Dahi-Handi' declared official sport in Maharashtra, jobs for 'Govindas'

As per the information given by the R-Central ward of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the building was declared dilapidated and had been vacated, another official said. "The fire brigade is checking whether anyone is trapped," he said.

MaharashtraBorivaliMumbaibuilding collapsed in maharashtra

