Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2833468https://zeenews.india.com/india/five-terrorists-killed-two-soldiers-injured-in-fierce-gunbattle-in-jk-s-kulgam-2833468.html
NewsIndia
J&K ENCOUNTER

Five Terrorists Killed, Two Soldiers Injured In Fierce Gunbattle In J&K’s Kulgam

As security forces closed in on the suspected hideout, the militants opened fire, leading to a gunfight. Two soldiers sustained injuries during the initial exchange of fire. 

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Last Updated: Dec 19, 2024, 09:11 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Five Terrorists Killed, Two Soldiers Injured In Fierce Gunbattle In J&K’s Kulgam A security personnel takes position during an encounter with terrorists at Kadder in the Behibagh area (PTI photo)

Srinagar: In a major success for security forces, five terrorists were killed, and two soldiers injured in an encounter in Behibagh village of Kulgam district, South Kashmir. 

A senior police official said a joint operation was launched by the police, Army’s Rashtriya Rifles, and CRPF in Kadder village following “credible inputs” about terrorist presence. 

As security forces closed in on the suspected hideout, the militants opened fire, leading to a gunfight. Two soldiers sustained injuries during the initial exchange of fire. 

All five militants were neutralised in the operation. “The identity and affiliation of the slain terrorists are being verified,” the official said. 

The area remains under a cordon as the search operation continues. 

Earlier, The Kashmir Zone Police had posted on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "Encounter has started at Kadder area of Kulgam district. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow." 

"OP KADER, Kulgam. Based on specific intelligence input regarding the presence of terrorists, a Joint Operation was launched by the Indian Army and J-K police at Kader, Kulgam. Suspicious activity was observed by vigilant troops and on being challenged, terrorists opened indiscriminate and heavy volumes of fire. Own troops effectively retaliated. Operation is in progress," it said in a post on X. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
DNA Video
DNA: US announces 100-point plan for Islamophobia
DNA Video
DNA: Revelation! Were rioters outsiders in Sambhal?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Muslims in UP Tracing Their Hindu Roots?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK