Five Terrorists Killed, Two Soldiers Injured In Fierce Gunbattle In J&K’s Kulgam

Srinagar: In a major success for security forces, five terrorists were killed, and two soldiers injured in an encounter in Behibagh village of Kulgam district, South Kashmir.

A senior police official said a joint operation was launched by the police, Army’s Rashtriya Rifles, and CRPF in Kadder village following “credible inputs” about terrorist presence.

As security forces closed in on the suspected hideout, the militants opened fire, leading to a gunfight. Two soldiers sustained injuries during the initial exchange of fire.

All five militants were neutralised in the operation. “The identity and affiliation of the slain terrorists are being verified,” the official said.

The area remains under a cordon as the search operation continues.

Earlier, The Kashmir Zone Police had posted on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "Encounter has started at Kadder area of Kulgam district. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow."

"OP KADER, Kulgam. Based on specific intelligence input regarding the presence of terrorists, a Joint Operation was launched by the Indian Army and J-K police at Kader, Kulgam. Suspicious activity was observed by vigilant troops and on being challenged, terrorists opened indiscriminate and heavy volumes of fire. Own troops effectively retaliated. Operation is in progress," it said in a post on X.