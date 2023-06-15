Five Unconventional Jobs For Enhancing Personal Development, Social Impact And Tech Expertise

In a society that values conventional career choices and norms, the idea of pausing our professional journeys may seem unusual and illogical. However, there is an increasing awareness of the immense worth and transformative power that unconventional career breaks hold. These breaks allow individuals to leave behind the familiar routine and discover new paths, interests, and experiences that can deeply influence their personal development and benefit society. Interestingly, some of the programs are not breaks but rather unusual turning points that challenge the idea of a straight career path and embrace the idea that growth and fulfillment can be found outside the boundaries of traditional professional routes. Here are five unconventional career options:AIESEC, a youth-led organization, offers volunteer programs around the world, including India. Through AIESEC volunteering, individuals can pause their careers to engage in cross-cultural experiences while contributing to community development. By living in a new setting, volunteers gain a global outlook, widen their horizons, and develop key skills such as flexibility, intercultural communication, and teamwork. This career pause fosters personal development, self-confidence, and a sense of global citizenship. The SBI Youth for India fellowship is another intriguing program which offers young professionals a chance to make a real difference in rural communities. By dedicating a year to work on rural development projects, participants gain vast experience of the challenges faced by disadvantaged sections of society. This unusual career break provides an opportunity to use skills, creativity, and leadership qualities to drive impactful change. Loktech fellowship program offered by Jarvis is a unique program which offers opportunity to technology and data specialists to get first-hand experience in political campaigns. This is an unprecedented program because it is mainly for tech experts who would working on innovative solutions for advancing democracy. The Fellowship is a transformative 11-month leadership development program that presents young professionals with a unique opportunity to dive into the world of big data projects and embark on a journey of professional growth through the Lok Sabha 2024 project. This immersive program offers participants an experiential learning environment, enabling them to expand their skill set, broaden their horizons, and make a meaningful impact. It is one of the highly paid opportunity for technology enthusiasts looking for getting first hand experience in Indian politics. Sadhna Pada, offered by the Isha Foundation, provides an opportunity for individuals to embark on a spiritual quest along with transforming their inner self. By taking a break from the conventional roles, participants engage in self-reflection, personal growth, and the cultivation of inner peace. The program is highly coveted and getting selected is not easy. From house wives to corporate professional the profile of applicants is very diverse. It is a 7 month long residential program where participants experience combination of sadhana and seva amidst the beautiful & natural surroundings of Isha Yoga centre Coimbtore. An initiative of National Mission for clean Ganga & Wildlife Institute of India, gives opportunity to youth to become Ganga Prahari - guardians of the ganga. This is a very good opportunity for youngsters living in and around river Ganga. It is a paid volunteering activity where team of Ganga Praharis are selected through workshops and meetings help in villages located on the banks of Ganga. The selection is based on individual’s zeal and passion towards protecting the river and her biodiversity. Traditionally, non-linear career paths were seen as a hiatus, a pause from the trajectory of a well-defined professional path. However, the landscape is evolving, and individuals are realizing that these breaks can be a powerful catalyst for personal reinvention, self-discovery, and acquiring valuable life skills. These breaks provide a break from routine work environments, allowing individuals to explore their inner selves, contribute to causes they are passionate about, and broaden their perspectives. Embracing such unconventional paths not only enables personal development but also leads to a more compassionate, inclusive. By taking these unconventional career risks, individuals step outside their comfort zones, unleash their true potential, and gain invaluable insights that can shape their future endeavours.