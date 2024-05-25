Flames Of Muslim-OBC Reservation Row Reach Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan

With the Lok Sabha elections nearing conclusion, the row has now reached BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan. States like West Bengal and Karnataka are already facing the BJP heat for providing reservations based on religion and with the Calcutta High Court order quashing such reservations, the poll campaign around this has further intensified.

Modi Raises Mulsim Reservation Issue

Addressing a rally in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi again raised the issue. "I will foil the plans of the INDIA bloc to rob SCs, STs and OBCs of their rights and divert these to Muslims. They may remain enslaved and perform 'mujra' to please their vote bank”, said PM Modi. He further referred to the Calcutta High Court order that struck down the West Bengal government's decision to include a number of Muslim groups in the list of OBCs.

"The Calcutta High Court has exposed them. The members of the 'INDI' alliance gave OBC status to 77 castes indiscriminately. Whose rights were taken away? My OBC's. Who benefitted? The vote jihadists of the 'INDI' alliance. In Karnataka, all Muslims were declared OBCs. They want to change the Constitution to give reservations based on religion across the country. I guarantee from Bihar, that as long as Modi is alive, I will not let them take away your rights. This is Modi's guarantee," said Modi.

Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan Announce Scrutiny

Amid the ongoing OBC-Muslim reservation row, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that his government will scrutinize the Other Backward Classes reservations given to Muslim communities during the previous governments in the state. Maurya said that the previous government did it just to gain the vote bank of a particular community which is unconstitutional.

Similarly, the Bhajan Lal government in Rajasthan is also planning to carry out a scrutiny of OBC reservations given to Muslims after the Lok Sabha polls. The state government will form a high-powered committee to look into the matter.

CPIM Slams TMC Government

Leader of the Opposition in Tripura and Communist Party of India (Marxist) MLA Jitendra Choudhury slammed the Trinamool Congress government over the issuance of OBC certificates in West Bengal. "In West Bengal, the way the government is running is totally illegal. Now the OBC certificate case has come to light. The West Bengal government is running illegally and it's the outcome of the same thing. In Tripura, everyone knows about them. In 2023 TMC had tried to capture their hold in Tripura but the people of Tripura knew their nature and completely denied them. Trinamool Congress will have no effect in Tripura," Choudhury said.

Mamata Banerjee Remains Firm

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that she will not accept the order of the Calcutta High Court and the 'OBC reservation continues and will always continue'. She said that the TMC government will challenge the order in the higher court. "Those who have given the order should keep it to themselves, we will not accept the opinion of BJP, OBC reservation continues and will always continue," she said.