LEH CLOUDBURST

Flash Floods Triggered By Cloudburst Hits Ladakh's Leh, Damages Houses, Shops

Many shops in the famous Leh market were flooded with mud and silt water, as well as residential houses in the area, but fortunately no loss of life was reported so far

Written By  Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain|Last Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 02:40 PM IST

Flash Floods Triggered By Cloudburst Hits Ladakh's Leh, Damages Houses, Shops

The main market leh in Union Territory of Ladakh was hit by flash flood on Friday night, causing huge damage to the shops and other residential properties that were flooded. The cloudburst occurred in Horzey village, which is one kilometer away from the main market, and brought water and silt with it towards the residential areas and main market, forcing people to leave their houses and come on roads during night hours.

Many shops in the famous Leh market were flooded with mud and silt water, as well as residential houses in the area, but fortunately no loss of life was reported so far.

MET had already predicted heavy rains in the Ladakh region and Jammu and Kashmir for today. Officials said that last night, devastating flash floods damaged Shakti-Warila-Agham road at multiple locations and the resilient team of HIMANK from border roads organization started immediate road maintenance and restoration operation today.

Officials said that the team was fully committed to restoring the road quickly and ensuring safe travel for all. They said they would provide updates on progress. Travellers were advised to avoid this road.

