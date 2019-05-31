close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

World Cup 2019

Mobile Reporter

Election

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Flight Lieutenant Mohana Singh

Flight Lieutenant Mohana Singh becomes first woman to qualify to undertake missions by day on Hawk jet aircraft

This was the last syllabus sortie of being fully operational on the Hawk Jets.

Flight Lieutenant Mohana Singh becomes first woman to qualify to undertake missions by day on Hawk jet aircraft

Flight Lieutenant Mohana Singh became the first woman fighter pilot to qualify to undertake missions by day on Hawk advanced jet aircraft as she landed after a gruelling ‘4 Aircraft combat sortie’ at Air Force station, Kalaikunda, West Bengal. This was the last syllabus sortie of being fully operational on the Hawk Jets.

Live TV

Her training involved flying both Air to Air combat and Air to Ground missions. She has undertaken many practice missions which involved firing of rockets, guns and dropping high calibre bombs and also participated in various Air Force Level flying exercises. She has a total of over 500 hours of incident-free flying of which 380 hours are on the Hawk MK 132 jet.

Flight Lieutenant Singh belongs to the first batch of women fighter pilots of the Indian Air Force (IAF) alongside Flight Lieutenant Avani Chaturvedi and Flight Lieutenant Bhawana Kanth. Just a week ago, Flight Lieutenant Bhawana Kanth became fully operational by day on MiG-21 Bison.

Tags:
Flight Lieutenant Mohana SinghHawk jet aircraftIndian Air ForceIAF
Next
Story

S Jaishankar becomes first career diplomat to be appointed External Affairs Minister

Must Watch

PT27M1S

Watch Debate: 'Team India' ready to make India a 'World Power'?