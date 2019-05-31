Flight Lieutenant Mohana Singh becomes first woman to qualify to undertake missions by day on Hawk jet aircraft

Flight Lieutenant Mohana Singh became the first woman fighter pilot to qualify to undertake missions by day on Hawk advanced jet aircraft as she landed after a gruelling ‘4 Aircraft combat sortie’ at Air Force station, Kalaikunda, West Bengal. This was the last syllabus sortie of being fully operational on the Hawk Jets.

Her training involved flying both Air to Air combat and Air to Ground missions. She has undertaken many practice missions which involved firing of rockets, guns and dropping high calibre bombs and also participated in various Air Force Level flying exercises. She has a total of over 500 hours of incident-free flying of which 380 hours are on the Hawk MK 132 jet.

Flight Lieutenant Singh belongs to the first batch of women fighter pilots of the Indian Air Force (IAF) alongside Flight Lieutenant Avani Chaturvedi and Flight Lieutenant Bhawana Kanth. Just a week ago, Flight Lieutenant Bhawana Kanth became fully operational by day on MiG-21 Bison.