Flight operations to resume at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai from 6 PM

Mumbai: The flight operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA ) in Mumbai that were suspended earlier on Wednesday (June 3, 2020) till 7 PM will now be resumed at 6 PM.

"Operations to resume at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai from 6 pm", said Airport Public Relations Officer.

The operations were suspended due to Cyclone Nisarga's land-fall in the State.

MIAL, the private airport operator, had earlier announced that all operations at the CSMIA will remain suspended between 2.30 pm and 7 pm as a precautionary measure in view of the Cyclone Nisarga.

MIAL had earlier said that considering the strong crosswinds, it has been decided that no arrivals and departures will take place between 2.30 pm and 7 pm.

The private airport operator had scheduled a total of 19 flights for Wednesday to be operated by five airlines -- Air India, SpiceJet, GoAir, IndiGo, and AirAsia India.

It also said the schedule could change as well depending upon the situation.

The Mumbai Airport that resumed flight operations from May 25 after COVID-19's halt, was allowed to operate a total of 50 flights per day, 25 departures, and 25 arrivals.

Earlier, the operations of commercial passenger flight services were suspended on March 25 due to the imposition of a nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

The international operations by the Indian airlines remain suspended till further notice.