Flight Restrictions to be lifted once COVID-19 is under control, poses no danger, says Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

New Delhi: The Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday (April 8, 2020) said the restrictions put on the domestic and international flights will be lifted once the government is confident that the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19 has been controlled.

The Minister took to his official Twitter account and wrote, "These restrictions will be lifted once we are fully confident that the spread of the virus has been controlled & it poses no danger to fellow Indians."

He added, "I thank everyone for their cooperation & help in these testing times."

Hardeep also said, "My heart goes out to people who are facing problems due to restrictions put in place on domestic & international flights, pursuant to the situation arising out of the timely announcement of a nationwide lockdown."

The Union Minister concluded with, "Together we shall overcome & emerge stronger."

Earlier on March 26, the Aviation regulator (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) DGCA announced that all international commercial passenger flights will remain suspended till April 14, when the three-week nationwide lockdown is scheduled to end.

As on April 8, 08:00 AM IST, India has seen over 5,194 coronavirus cases and over 149 people have succumbed to the fatal virus.