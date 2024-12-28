Flights Cancelled, Highways Closed, Rail Services Suspended In Kashmir Due To Heavy Snowfall, Tourists Stranded In Traffic Jams

Kashmir has been cut off from the rest of the country following heavy snowfall. Tourists have faced hours-long traffic jams and unpredictable weather conditions.

Tourists who arrived in Kashmir were caught off-guard by the intense snowfall. The administration halted travelers heading towards Jammu between the Pampore and Khambal areas of the national highway due to road closures and advised them to return to Srinagar. However, many tourists, some with train bookings for tonight or tomorrow, were stranded on the roads, hoping to find a way to reach Jammu.

Manju Devi, a tourist from Bareilly, shared her experience, saying, “These snowy valleys look beautiful, but now we are stuck. We’ve been in traffic jams for hours. Our train is booked, and the biggest issue is that we have small children with us, and we can’t find food. The administration needs to act quickly.”

Many tourists who had planned to visit Kashmir for two days, including a group from Meerut, found themselves stuck in traffic jams for hours. One group had been stranded since 10 AM, with 13 people, including women and children, in their car. Rita Verma, a member of the group, said, “We’ve been stuck since morning. We were also stuck in traffic jams in Gulmarg yesterday, and now again today. We never expected so much snow.”

The heavy snowfall that began yesterday afternoon continues in parts of Kashmir, particularly in the southern region, where 1.5 to 2.5 feet of snow has accumulated. Central Kashmir saw about one foot of snow, while North Kashmir received about five to six inches. The heavy snow has brought life in the region to a standstill.

Thousands of tourists who reached Kashmir have also faced difficulties. Many missed their flights and had to seek shelter in local homes after spending hours in the snow overnight.

The Kashmir Valley is now cut off from the rest of the country due to the snow, affecting both surface and air transport. Authorities have suspended traffic on all major highways, including the Jammu-Kashmir National Highway, Mughal Road, Srinagar-Ladakh Road, and Sinthan-Anantnag Road.

Several roads in border and hilly areas are also closed. Efforts to clear the snow are ongoing, and as of the latest reports, about 50% of the roads have been cleared. Approximately 1,200 snow-clearing machines and snow dozers are working in the region.

Drinking water supply has been fully restored, and 80% of electricity has been restored.

Owais Ahmed, the Commissioner of the municipality, said, "We’ve been on the roads since last night. The administration, police, and local people have been working late into the night. Nearly every road has been cleared by this morning."

In a statement on Twitter, the Chief Minister updated the public on the electricity situation. He shared that out of 41 feeders of 33 KV that were down in Kashmir due to the snowfall, 37 have been restored, and out of 739 faulty feeders of 11 KV, 639 have been recharged. The remaining feeders are expected to be restored by evening.

Due to continuing snowfall, train services on the Banihal-Baramulla track have been suspended, and air traffic has been affected, with all flights cancelled for today.

Throughout the night, the civil administration, police, and locals worked to help stranded tourists. They ensured that everyone, including tourists and locals, had safe shelter as snowfall intensity increased. Many people were sheltered in homes and mosques by locals in Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Pahalgam, and along the Jammu-Kashmir National Highway.

The authorities have set up control rooms in each district, managed by the District Commissioner. Essential service phone numbers are being broadcast via news bulletins and social media. Tourists and locals are advised to avoid unnecessary travel and consult traffic officials and the administration before heading out.

The Meteorological Department has forecast light snowfall for the morning and expects the weather conditions to improve after that.