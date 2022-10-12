Flood situation worsens in Assam, nearly 34,000 people hit in three districts

New Delhi: The flood situation in Assam's Dhemaji district has worsened after flood waters submerged more areas in the district's Jonai Sub-Division on Wednesday. According to reports, the water levels of the Siang, Dibang, and Datung rivers and other tributaries have been rising as a result of the recent torrential rains in parts of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, and flood waters have entered several villages in Shivpuri, Ramdhan Dikhari area. Many villagers have fled their homes in search of safety on higher ground. The SDRF and district administration teams are working to rescue people in flood-affected areas. According to a Shivguri flood-affected villager, the water level has been gradually rising since October 5.

"Some houses in our Shivguri area have been submerged by flood waters. We are now facing massive problems. The water levels of the Siang, Datung, and Dibang rivers are increasing. The flood-affected people and domestic animals are facing a food crisis," the flood-affected villager states.

In the Dhemaji district, flood waters have submerged 1265 hectares of cropland. In flood-affected areas, the Dhemaji district administration has established six relief distribution centres. According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the fresh wave of flood has affected nearly 34,000 people in three Assam districts. Dhemaji district alone has been affected by 15084 people, Lakhimpur district has been affected by 14895 people, and Dibrugarh district has been affected by 3857 people. According to the ASDMA flood report, the current wave of flood has affected 22 villages in the Dhemaji district, 23 villages in the Lakhimpur district, and 1 village in the Dibrugarh district.

