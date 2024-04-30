FMGE June 2024 Registration Starts At Nbe.Edu.In; Know The Eligibility Criteria, Application Process

New Delhi: The registration process for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2024 has officially begun. Conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), aspiring candidates can initiate their applications through the designated portal at nbe.edu.in since April 29.

Marked on the calendar for July 6, 2024, the FMGE beckons candidates to apply before the deadline of May 20, 2024. However, an application edit window graciously extends from May 24 to May 28, 2024, offering candidates the opportunity to rectify any inadvertent errors in their submissions. For those requiring document adjustments, a specific window from June 21 to June 24, 2024, is dedicated to resolving such concerns. Anticipating the outcome, NBEMS aims to unveil the FMGE June 2024 results no later than August 6, 2024.

Eligibility for FMGE June 2024 warrants candidates to either hold Indian citizenship or possess the status of an Indian Overseas Citizen. Furthermore, a primary medical qualification, duly authenticated by the Indian Embassy, must serve as the foundation for enrolment as a medical practitioner in the country of origin. This qualification should have received final examination results on or before April 30, 2024.

Navigating through the application process demands adherence to specified steps:

1. Begin by visiting the official website of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences at nbe.edu.in.

2. Locate and select the FMGE June 2024 tab displayed on the homepage.

3. Proceed to access the 'Application' link.

4. Upon redirection to a new page, click on the 'Register' tab.

5. Complete the registration form diligently and submit the provided information.

6. Finalize the registration process by remitting the requisite application fee of Rs 6,195.

Pertaining to the examination, candidates must note the application fee of Rs 6,195, which must be submitted to validate their participation.

The FMGE June 2024 assessment encompasses a single paper comprising 300 multiple-choice questions, split into two sections with 150 questions each. Achieving a minimum score of 150 marks is imperative for successful completion, with no deductions for incorrect responses.