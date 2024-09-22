'Focus For Global Good, Here To Stay And Partner': Modi AT QUAD Summit

On his three-day visit to the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the QUAD (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue) summit. During the meeting, he exaggerated that QUAD focuses on Global good and it is here to stay, partner, and contribute.

"We are not against anyone. We all support a rules-based international order, respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, and peaceful resolution of all issues," Modi said, PTI reported.

"Our message is clear -- Quad is here to stay, to assist, to partner and to complement," Modi added.

At the QUAD summit meeting, He said, "Together we have taken many positive and inclusive initiatives in areas like health security, critical and emerging technologies, climate change, capacity building."

The Quad leaders praised Prime Minister Modi and India for their leadership in the Indian Ocean region. President Biden noted that the U.S. has much to learn from India’s experience and leadership in this area.

In addition, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida expressed his support for Modi’s initiative to organize the Voice of the Global South Summits, according to sources.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)