'Focus On State Rather Than Holding Rallies’: MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Advises Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

New Delhi: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray held a rally, Padwa Melava in Mumbai on the occasion of Gudi Padwa (Wednesday, March 22) where he attacked chief minister Eknath Shinde for holding a public meeting at the same venue where Uddhav Thackeray had a big protest two weeks ago.

In response to Uddhav Thackeray, the MNS leader stated that the chief minister should focus on working for the state rather than holding rallies. "I want to tell CM Eknath Shinde, you got the seat, now you must work for Maharashtra. Don't do rallies where Uddhav Thackeray does rallies. There are many important issues in the state - farmers' issues, employment issues and more. Why are you just talking about rallies?" said Raj Thackeray.

Eknath Shinde held a 'uttar sabha' (reply rally) in coastal Ratnagiri, making a slew of promises while attacking Uddhav Thackeray, Rahul Gandhi, the Congress, and the NCP. “There are many important issues in the state - farmers' issues, employment issues and more. Why are you just talking about rallies?” asked Raj Thackeray while addressing the rally. The MNS chairman restated his demand to stop using loudspeakers for azaan and stated that he will meet with Shinde to discuss the issue once more.

“CM Eknath Shinde, you must take action on loudspeakers. You must make a decision. I will meet you again on this. You must take action on this issue at the earliest,” Raj Thackeray added. Last year, Raj Thackeray issued a call from the Gudi Padwa rally to ban the use of loudspeakers, warning that his party would play Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques if the state government did not remove the loudspeakers by May 3.

“Whatever has been going on for the last two and a half years... If Bal Thackeray was there, all this wouldn't have happened, he further added, as per reports. According to the media reports, speaking further about the 2019 Maharashtra assembly election results, Raj Thackeray stated that when PM Modi stated from the platform that the next CM would be Devendra Fadnavis, why did Uddhav object... following the 2019 vote results, you (Uddhav) began playing. The BJP formed the government with Ajit Pawar, what was happening?

In terms of Maharashtra's development, Raj Thackeray stated that new industries are not being established in the state, unemployment has increased, the people are looking to the government, and the administration is keeping an eye on the court.

As per media reports, Raj Thackeray praised lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar for his statements on the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks at a Pakistani event.

Raj Thackeray also advised people of the Hindu community to celebrate Rama Navami loudly. Security in the Dadar region was increased earlier today in preparation for the Raj Thackeray-led MNS's 'Padva Melava' (Gudi Padva rally). Although thousands of MNS supporters were expected to join the event, an adequate police force was deployed.