'Focus on vulnerable borders instead of FOCUSING...': Sanjay Raut CRITICIZES PM Modi over India-China Border Dispute

'It is clear from the incident in Tawang that the Prime Minister, Defense Minister has consistently tried to hide something from the country. The case has come to light eight days after the encounter took place in Tawang on Friday. The injured soldier is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Guwahati. There is no way to know what the truth is. How many of our soldiers are injured? How many jawans were martyred? The government does not provide official information regarding this. It seems that what happened in Galwan is happening in Tawang.'

Many Indian soldiers were injured in an encounter with Chinese soldiers in the Yangtse border area of ​​Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, after which politics has heated up. On December 9, the soldiers of both countries came face to face. This is the first incident since the Galwan clashes two and a half years ago in which 20 jawans were martyred. After this, reactions are coming from the political sphere and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has expressed his anger.

Speaking to the media in Delhi, he revealed this information that, after eight days, what is the defense minister of the country hiding? Sanjay said, "Until the assembly elections in Gujarat as well as in the country, China was quiet or they were told to be quiet. After Ladakh and Doklam, they had now entered Tawang. There was talk of Chinese troops pulling out of Ladakh and now entering Tawang. The rulers of the country should focus on the vulnerable borders instead of focusing on politics, investigation system, assembly, opposition parties."

Criticizing the central government, Sanjay said, "An enemy like China is entering from all three sides. If we pay attention there, it will really serve the nation. The opposition parties will raise the issue of national security in both houses of Parliament. The situation is critical. Because the government is involved in politics, China, Pakistan and all other enemies are attacking us and the government is not taking them seriously. While the excitement of winning elections in Gujarat was going on, Chinese soldiers were infiltrating Tawang. It means you have politicized and celebrated the security of this country. If you want to see the level to which politics has gone, the incident in Tawang is unfortunate for the country."

This is not the first time China has entered Arunachal Pradesh. China has always shown Arunachal Pradesh as their part of the map. Sanjay Raut also criticized the Indian Defense Force. He claimed the government should have worked more carefully, but it did not seem to be happening.