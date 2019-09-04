Focus on your problems: India's message to Pakistan for raking up Jammu and Kashmir at UNICEF event

India once again thwarted the iniquitous attempt of Pakistan to rake up the Jammu and Kashmir issue on an international platform, reiterating that it is the internal matter of India. On Tuesday, an argument broke out between the delegates from India and Pakistan at the UNICEF South Asian Parliamentarian Conference on Children Right’s Convention in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Live TV

The desperation of Pakistan to malign India at the international level has reached the zenith after Centre abrogated Article 370 of Jammu and Kashmir, removing the special status to the erstwhile state. It further escalated and Pakistan's frustration was clearly visible when its repeated attempts at the international level on the Jammu and Kashmir matter was dismissed by all the nations as the of India.

The Indian delegation comprising of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal slammed Pakistan clarifying that no foreign interference will be allowed on matters of Kashmir. The leaders asked the Pakistan delegation to mind its internal affairs highlighting the plight of the deplorable condition of its citizens.

Taking to social media platform Facebook, Gogoi posted a video saying that the delegation from Pakistan raised the situation of Jammu and Kashmir after the presentation by India was over. The Congress MP reminded the Pakistani delegation of their internal situation related to human rights, the plight of minorities and legislation such as the blasphemy law. He further added that Jammu and Kashmir is an internal matter and as stakeholders, in Indian democracy, Congress is aware of its duty.

"At UNICEF South Asian Parliamentarian Conference on Children Right’s Convention in Colombo, the delegation from Pakistan raised the situation of Jammu and Kashmir after our presentation finished. I reaffirmed the CWC resolution that no foreign interference will be allowed. I reminded the Pakistani delegation of their internal situation related to human rights, the plight of minorities and legislation such as the blasphemy law. Jammu and Kashmir is an internal matter and as stakeholders in Indian democracy, Congress is aware of its duty," posted Gogoi.

This comes two days after a major argument broke out between India and Pakistan delegates inside the Maldives Parliament when Pakistani delegates raised the Kashmir issue on a forum that was on sustainable development goal and the hapless speaker of Maldivian Parliament Mohamed Nasheed was left trying to control the situation in vain.

Maldives Parliament was hosting the fourth south Asian speakers summit on achieving the sustainable development goal with India being represented by Harivansh Narayan Singh, Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Pakistan by Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Qasim Suri and Pakistan Senator Qurat ul Ain Marri.

"We cannot ignore the situation of Kashmiris who are facing oppression, They are facing injustice," Qasim Suri, Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly had said in his remarks drawing a strong reaction from India.

Harivansh Narayan Singh said, "We strongly object to raising of the internal matter of India in this forum. We also reject the politicisation of the forum by raising issues which are extraneous to the theme of the summit."