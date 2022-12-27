Foldable Shop Concept launched for first time by Amitoje India

Amitoje India has recently launched a completely foldable 8 feet by 8 feet Store for the first time in India. This is a one of its kind kiosk that could be used in an outdoor setting or a mall to promote a certain brand for events or on ground promotions. The kiosk comes with a floor and a roof with LED lights, and backlit logo branding on all sides.

This product was launched last week by Amitoje India. A video of how this kiosk folds has become a total hit and gone viral on social media sites like Linkedin. This is currently a working concept of what is to come from Amitoje India and how they plan to release multiple variations of this product to ease the lives of many.

It’s also a godsend for the exhibition industry wherein a complete stall can be assembled without any pain to make - few of these can also be placed together to form larger stalls. Exhibitions and events are always time bound, and most work has to be done on-site, so such a solution will make lives easy for a lot of marketers.

One of the main features of this complete stall or kiosk is that it folds closed or open without the help of any tools and a single person can do it with the help of a basic instruction video. The unit is designed with safety of the users in mind and many failsafes have been provided in the mechanism itself.

This is not the first time Amitoje India has created such a product. They have a track record of making easy-to-fold display products using a variety of materials such as aluminum, wood and corrugated plastic which are used by more than 500+ top brands across the country for their promotional needs. They even have 1 patent and 4 patents pending for their mechanisms for various products.

“The kiosk you see is our 4th iteration and it took us more than 8 months of continuous trying and testing to make the product as cool as it looks now. We have put in a lot of effort and manhours getting it right and the result speaks for itself. India needs such innovation to move ahead in the manufacturing sector and we are happy to do our bit” said Maniraj Juneja, Director, Amitoje India Pvt Ltd.

Maniraj is a graduate from IIT Delhi and Massachusetts Institute of Technology, who decided to return back to India and pursue entrepreneurship here by building innovative products. His company has a vision to completely revolutionize the display and exhibition space, by providing easy solutions such as this one and relieving companies of the current hassles in promotion and event setups.

You can check out more about Amitoje India and their innovative products on their website www.amitoje.com

(Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative, This article does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.)