close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Greater Noida encounter

Folk singer murder: Six including live-in-partner arrested after encounter in Greater Noida

On October 1, 25-year-old Sushma Ragini was fired multiple times by two unidentified bike-borne attackers and died on the spot.

Folk singer murder: Six including live-in-partner arrested after encounter in Greater Noida
Image courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: At least six persons, who were allegedly involved in the murder of a folk singer, were arrested after fire exchange with police in Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place on Sunday after an encounter broke out between police and the miscreants who were involved in the singer's killing.

The police arrested the main culprit, who was also the live-in partner of the deceased and also seized a car from them.

Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna told news agency ANI, "Six accused have been arrested. Two of them are shooters and the other four were involved in the planning of the murder of a singer. The live-in partner of the singer was found to be the main accused. We have also recovered an SUV vehicle."

Live TV

On October 1, 25-year-old Sushma Ragini was returning from an event in Beta 2 area in Greater Noida when she was fired multiple times by two unidentified bike-borne attackers and died on the spot. Earlier, on August 19, she had been attacked by a few while performing at a live event in Bulandshahr district.

In the investigation, police found out that Sushma, who was separated from her husband with whom she had a son, was in a live-in relationship with one Gajendra Bhati in Greater Noida.

(With ANI inputs)

Tags:
Greater Noida encounterSushma Ragini muder caseGreater Noida policeSSP Vaibhav Krishna
Next
Story

Pakistan police blocks JKLF's protest march from PoK to LoC against Article 370

Must Watch

PT1M9S

29 people arrested from Mumbai Aarey Colony got bail