Coronavirus

Follow Delhi model to successfully fight coronavirus COVID-19: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy tells states

Union Minister of State from Home G Kishan Reddy on Saturday said that all states in the country need to emulate the "Delhi model" to abate the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19 cases. 

Follow Delhi model to successfully fight coronavirus COVID-19: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy tells states
File photo

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State from Home G Kishan Reddy on Saturday said that all states in the country need to emulate the "Delhi model" to abate the spread of the coronavirus COVID-19 cases. 

"I am requesting the state government (Telangana) to focus on testing, tracing and treatment. There is a need to increase the number of tests (in Telangana). The more number of the tests, the faster the containment of the disease," he was quoted as saying by PTI. 

He said that he was personally monitoring Delhi and that it has recorded a recovert rate is as high as 84 per cent.

The Union Minister said while addressing reporters during his visit to the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (TIMS), a 14-storey building at the sports complex at Gachibowli which was transformed into a hospital.

"The state government should take care of medical professionals involved in COVID-19 treatment. All hospitals should ensure that required quantities of oxygen are available. The Centre has provided 1,200 ventilators to Telangana. N-95 masks and PPE kits and HCQ tablets are also being sent to the state," he added.

Reddy urged patients who are asymptomatic to keep themselves in home isolation and not to venture out.

He recommended that state government should provide incentives to frontline workers like doctors, nurses and other staff to show gratitude for their selfless service.

As on Saturday, Delhi has a total of 10,705 active cases and 3,963 deaths.

