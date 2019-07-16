Follow the roster: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pulls up BJP MPs over attendance in Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed his anger over some Members of Parliament not adhering to the roster. Addressing the Parliamentary Party meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Prime Minister Modi was upset over absence of ministers on Parliament duty.

He categorically said that if anyone misses the roster, the same must be informed to him by the end of the day. The Prime Minister asked Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi to inform him in case any MP misses the roster.

Whenever Parliament is in session, a roster is preparer for the MPs. It mentions as to when an MP should compulsorily attend the House. The same is communicated to the ministers by the Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister.

Apart from this, Prime Minister Modi urged Members of Parliament to participate in government programmes and schemes. He further asked them to increase their participation in works of social importance.

During his address, the Prime Minister said that Members of Parliament must also work beyond politics. For instance, he cited the issue of water scarcity, asking the lawmakers to work towards the cause.

According to Prime Minister Modi, the lawmakers must take up such issues with local authorities and involve common people in the same. He asked them to work in collaboration with district administrations.

The lawmakers were also asked by the Prime Minister to do at least one innovative work in their constituencies.

The meeting of the BJP Parliamentary Party was held at the Parliament Library building. It was attended by all BJP members from the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah.