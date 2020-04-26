Following Centre's guidelines on opening neighbourhood shops amid lockdown, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (April 26) said that malls and markets in Delhi will continue to remain shut due to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and only standalone neighbourhood shops will be allowed to open.

"Centre decided to open certain shops, we're implementing it here too. Medical stores,grocery stores,fruits/vegetable shops,dairy will remain open. Besides this, standalone shops in residential areas, neighbourhood shops will also open. No shopping complex/market will open," CM Kejriwal said at a press conference.

He, however, asserted that no shops will be allowed to open in 95 containment zones declared in Delhi so far.

Talking about the use of plasma therapy to treat COVID-19 patients, CM Kejriwal said, "There is a patient in LNJP hospital, he was in critical condition and doctors said he is sinking. He was administered plasma therapy and his health has improved significantly. This has encouraged us, as far as plasma therapy is concerned."

CM Kejriwal told the media that last week was a little better than the week before, for the people of Delhi as there were lesser number of coronavirus positive cases, fewer deaths and many people went home after ettin cured.

"In the 7th week since the beginning of Corona pandemic, 850 cases were reported & in the 8th week - last week - 622 cases were reported. 21 people died in 7th week & 9 people died last week. In 7th week 260 people recovered&discharged, in 8th week 580 recovered&went home," he said.