Following the victory in Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022, Rahul Gandhi extends "heartfelt thanks" to people

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "Heartfelt thanks to the people of Himachal Pradesh for this decisive victory. Hearty congratulations to all Congress workers and leaders. Your hard work and dedication are the real deservers of the best wishes for this victory. I assure you again, every promise made to the public will be fulfilled at the earliest.”

  • As per the trends in Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Congress is all set to sweep the state.
  • To celebrate the occasion, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday, extended heartfelt thanks to the people of Himachal Pradesh.
  • The trends suggest that in Himachal Pradesh, Congress will win 39 of 68 seats, having won 26 and leading on 13.

The trends suggest that in Himachal Pradesh, Congress will win 39 of 68 seats, having won 26 and leading on 13. The BJP, meanwhile, has won 14 seats and is leading on 12. Independents have won three seats and AAP failed to open its account in the state.

The trends suggest that in Himachal Pradesh, Congress will win 39 of 68 seats, having won 26 and leading on 13. The BJP, meanwhile, has won 14 seats and is leading on 12. Independents have won three seats and AAP failed to open its account in the state.

In a subsequent tweet, the Former Congress President also "humbly" accepted the mandate of Gujarat saying that the party would work on reorganising the party. "We humbly accept the mandate of the people of Gujarat. We will reorganize, work hard and continue fighting for the ideals of the country and the rights of the people of the state," he said in a subsequent tweet.

As per the latest inputs from the Election Commission, the Congress will witness its worst electoral defeat in Gujarat, having won seven seats and leading on nine.

