Footprint of every major act of terrorism passes through Pakistan: India at UN

India has slammed Pakistan asserting that the footprint of every major act of international terrorism passes through this country where terrorists are trained in safe havens to take innocent lives. The comments came after Pakistan raised the matters of Jammu and Kashmir and Citizenship Act in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

“In reality, the footprint of every major act of international terrorism passes through this country. Terrorists are trained in their safe havens to take innocent lives. Children and youth are given guns instead of books, women are oppressed and minorities are persecuted,” First Secretary in India’s Permanent Mission to the UN Paulomi Tripathi had said on Thursday at the UNGA debate on ‘Culture of Peace’. She said “virulent terror emanating from this territory” threaten to destabilise peace globally.

“Spirit of cooperation is the crux of the culture of peace. This agenda should not be misused and trivialized for political propaganda. We need to be particularly cautious when the fox is guarding the henhouse,” she had said.

Tripathi was responding to remarks made by Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Munir Akram, whose speech was focused on India and its internal matters, including Jammu and Kashmir, the abrogation of Article 370, the Citizenship Act, the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Supreme Court’s Ayodhya verdict.

“Attempts by one delegation to misuse this agenda hardly comes as a matter of surprise for those who have witnessed their many attempts to masquerade as the champions of the culture of peace. They besmirch the spirit of cooperation by spinning false narratives for political gains,” Tripathi had said.

Taking a jibe at Pakistan, Tripathi further said, "Yet, with pathological obsession this delegation makes veiled baseless allegations on internal situations of other countries,” she said.

Asserting that India’s position on such allegations is well known, Tripathi had said it firmly rejects these baseless allegations. “The international community has not paid attention to such deceitful propaganda for coveting territory. We are confident that this would be the case in future as well," she had said.