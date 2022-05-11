MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana would soon visit the ancient Hanuman Temple in Delhi to pray for 'Sadbuddhi' to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the politician couple announced today. MP Navneet Rana said that they will visit Delhi's ancient Hanuman temple and recite Hanuman Chalisa on Saturday. The MP added that she will appear before the privilege committee on 24th May.

On Shiv Sena's act of questioning Lilavati hospital after Rana's MRI pictures went viral, the MP said that the "Chief Minister has stooped too low by hindering in a woman's ailment and its treatment." On Monday, the couple had said will approach Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to raise the issue of their alleged ill-treatment by Maharashtra authorities when the couple was in jail recently.

Talking to reporters in Mumbai, Navneet Rana said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, "who back-stabbed the BJP", should not talk and teach the Ranas about principles.

The couple was arrested on April 23 by the Mumbai police after they announced that they would recite 'Hanuman Chalisa' outside Chief Minister Thackeray's private residence 'Matoshree' here, which had angered workers of the Shiv Sena, Thackeray's party, leading to tension.

They walked out of jail on May 5 following which Navneet Rana was admitted to a private hospital here. Her lawyer had then said she had complaints of high blood pressure, body ache and spondylitis.