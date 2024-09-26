Foreign Diplomats Visit Kashmir For Historic Assembly Elections, Says 'Situation Is Good'

A foreign diplomat delegation arrived in Kashmir to observe the ongoing assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. They expressed satisfaction with the polling process and praised the beauty and hospitality of the region.

On Wednesday, during the second phase of polling, they visited several polling stations in Budgam and Srinagar, witnessed the voting and expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the polls in Jammu and Kashmir. They noted that people participated in the voting and that today, the situation has returned to normal.

"I think it doesn't feel like there is any election because people have voted, they cast their votes, and are back to normal life. So everything is cool; yes, the situation is good," a diplomat from Tanzania said.

Today, they roamed around the city of Srinagar, visiting Pari Mahal and Chashme Shahi, and walking around Dal Lake. They were then taken to the Kashmir Arts Emporium to see the region's handicrafts and were gifted handmade products. The diplomats praised the hospitality and beauty of Kashmir.

"It's beautiful and fascinating. I am inspired by the views I saw. I will definitely come back. Being in India, especially in Kashmir, is very refreshing," a diplomat from Tanzania said.

"Kashmir is incredible. Everyone knows it's so beautiful. It's great to see it with my own eyes and I've received a very warm reception. Everybody is so lovely," said Jorgan K. Andrews, a diplomat from the USA.

These diplomats arrived on Wednesday in Srinagar at the invitation of the Central Government to witness the second phase of Assembly elections in Kashmir. They represented the United States, Mexico, Guyana, South Korea, Somalia, Panama, Singapore, Nigeria, Spain, South Africa, Norway, Tanzania, Rwanda, Algeria, and the Philippines.

Since terrorism erupted in Kashmir, this is the first time a foreign delegation has visited the region to observe the electoral process.

The free participation of people in the electoral process and a higher voter turnout of 61% in the first phase of polling encouraged the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to allow the diplomats to visit Kashmir.

However, regional political parties, including the NC and PDP, have criticised the visit, stating that elections are an internal matter of our country and questioning why foreigners need to interfere.

After a 10-year gap, this is the first assembly election conducted in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370.