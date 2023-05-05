Foreign Minister S Jaishankar Says India-China Relations Are 'Not Normal'

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said that the relations between India and China were not “normal” and warned that the ties could not be normal as long as peace and tranquillity are disrupted in the disputed border areas between the two nuclear-powered countries. “India-China relations are not normal and cannot be normal if peace and tranquillity in border areas are disturbed,” Jaishankar said after a meeting of foreign ministers of the member nations of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Goa.

Replying to a question about the outcome of his bilateral meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, Jaishankar said, "...issue is that there is an abnormal position in the border areas, along the boundary. We had a very frank discussion about it...We have to take the disengagement process forward. I have made it very clear, openly as well, that India-China relations are not normal.”

EAM Jaishankar met Qin at Benaulim in Goa on the sidelines of the SCO Foreign Ministers meeting on Thursday. During their meeting, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang reiterated that the situation at the India-China border is generally stable and both sides should consolidate the present achievements and strictly abide by the relevant agreements while pushing for further cooling and easing of the conditions for sustainable peace and tranquillity at the frontier.

Qin further stressed the two sides should continue to implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, consolidate the existing achievements, strictly abide by relevant agreements, push for further cooling and easing of the border situation and maintain sustainable peace and tranquillity in the border areas.

Qin Gang said China supports India in hosting a successful SCO summit and hopes that India, as the rotating chair, will play a positive role for the success of the summit in the spirit of unity and coordination.

The two sides also exchanged views on international and regional issues of common concern, a joint press release said.

In a tweet after the talks, Jaishankar said the focus remained on resolving outstanding issues and ensuring peace and tranquillity in the border areas. "A detailed discussion with State Councillor and FM Qin Gang of China on our bilateral relationship. The focus remains on resolving outstanding issues and ensuring peace and tranquillity in the border areas," he said.

Last week, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told his Chinese counterpart Li Shangfu at a meeting that China's violation of existing border agreements "eroded" the entire basis of ties between the two countries and that all issues relating to the frontier must be resolved in accordance with the existing pacts.

Bilawal Bhutto Promoter Of Terrorism: EAM

Addressing a press conference, Jaishankar also targeted his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and referred to him as a "promoter, justifier and a spokesperson" of the terrorism industry.

On Bhutto Zardari's comments on tackling terrorism, Jaishankar said Pakistan's credibility in dealing with it is depleting even faster than their forex reserves.

Asked whether there could be talks between India and Pakistan on combating the menace, the external affairs minister said, "Victims of terrorism do not sit together with perpetrators of terrorism to discuss terrorism.

Jaishankar also asserted that Jammu and Kashmir "was, is and will" always be part of India. The External Affairs Minister said Bhutto Zardari came to India as foreign minister of an SCO member state and it is part of multilateral diplomacy. "Do not see it as anything more than that," he added.

On the so-called China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, Jaishankar said it was made very clear that connectivity is good for progress, but it cannot violate the territorial integrity and sovereignty of states. He said as a foreign minister of an SCO member state, Bhutto Zardari was treated accordingly.