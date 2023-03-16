topStoriesenglish2584045
Foreign National Detained For Running Naked On Road In Gurugram

At around 6 pm on Wednesday, the man was seen running naked in the middle of the road near Tulip Chowk.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 07:38 AM IST|Source: PTI

Gurugram: Gurugram police on Wednesday detained a foreign national for running naked on a road here, an official said. According to police, the man is suspected to be a Nigerian national and has been taken to Civil Hospital in sector 10 for a medical examination.

"If his mental condition is stable, a case will be registered against him," said inspector Madan Lal, Station House Officer of Badshahpur police station.

At around 6 pm on Wednesday, the man was seen running naked in the middle of the road near Tulip Chowk in sector 69 bringing traffic to a standstill. When police arrived at the scene, he ran towards a village where local residents caught and tied him to a tree, the official said.

