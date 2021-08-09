हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Foreign nationals residing in India now eligible for COVID-19 vaccination: Govt

The foreign nationals can use their passport as identity proof for the purpose of registration on the CoWin portal, the Health Ministry informed.

New Delhi: In a significant development, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday allowed the foreign nationals residing in India to get registered on the CoWin portal to receive their COVID-19 vaccine dose.

The foreign nationals can now use their passport as identity proof for the purpose of registration on the CoWin portal, the Health Ministry informed.

"A significant number of foreign nationals are living in India, especially in large metropolitan areas. In these areas, the potential of spread of Covid-19 is high due to higher population density. To counter any possibility of such occurrence, it is important to vaccinate all eligible persons," the Health Ministry stated.

 

 

Health Ministry said that the government has decided to allow foreign nationals residing in India to get registered on CoWin portal to take the COVID vaccine. They can use their passport as ID for registration on the CoWin portal. Once they're registered on this portal, they'll get a slot for vaccination, it added.

Further, it added, "This initiative will ensure the safety of foreign nationals residing in India. It will also bring down the possibilities of further transfer of infection from unvaccinated persons residing in India. It will also ensure overall safety from the further transmission of COVID-19 virus."

The national COVID-19 vaccination programme is being implemented across all states and union territories since January 16, 2021. 

The vaccination programme, in its current phase, covers all citizens aged 18 years and above. As of August 9, 2021, India has administered more than 51 crore vaccine doses across the country. 

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya recently said that the ctizens who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 can now get their vaccination certificate through WhatsApp within seconds.

Currently, people have to download their vaccination certificates by logging into the CoWIN portal. "Revolutionising common man's life using technology! Now get COVID-19 vaccination certificate through MyGov Corona Helpdesk in 3 easy steps. Save contact number: +91 9013151515. Type & send 'covid certificate' on WhatsApp. Enter OTP. Get your certificate in seconds," Mandaviya's office had tweeted.

