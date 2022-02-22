Foreign secy HV Shringla flags off first consignment of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

New Delhi: Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday (February 22) flagged-off the humanitarian assistance of 50,000 tonnes of wheat for Afghanistan at the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab. The foreign secretary informed that the consignment will go from Attari ICP, Jalalabad, via Pakistan.

"Many such consignments will be sent to fulfil the humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan in the next 2 to 3 months: Foreign Secretary of India," asserted Shringla.

"We're extending our humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, in the form of 50,000 tonnes of wheat," added the foreign Secy.

"50 trucks carrying wheat from India will go to Afghanistan as the country faces a humanitarian crisis. India has had historic ties with Afghanistan and keeping in view the close ties, it has been decided to extend assistance to the country," said Foreign Secretary.

It was the first consignment consisting of 2,500 tonnes of wheat in 50 Afghan trucks of 50,000 tonnes of wheat which will be sent to the World Food Program for dissemination in Afghanistan in the next -23 months.

"We're grateful to the Government of India that they stood by Afghanistan during difficult times. 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat will be delivered in a month to the country and will be distributed to Afghan people facing food scarcity," said Farid Mamundzay, Afghan Ambassador to India.

(With ANI inputs)

