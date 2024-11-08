Advertisement
CJI CHANDRACHUD

'Forgive Me If I Ever...': CJI DY Chandrachud's Heartfelt Farewell Message On His Last Day

During the farewell proceedings, CJI Chandrachud also shared his commitment to justice, noting that he had wanted to hear as many cases as possible before his retirement. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Medha Jha|Last Updated: Nov 08, 2024, 08:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'Forgive Me If I Ever...': CJI DY Chandrachud's Heartfelt Farewell Message On His Last Day File Photo

On his last working day as Chief Justice of India (CJI), Justice DY Chandrachud delivered an emotional farewell speech, during which he sought forgiveness for any harm caused throughout his tenure.

The CJI expressed sought forgiveness, saying, "If I ever hurt anyone in the court, I would like you to just please forgive me." The Chief Justice's appeal for understanding was particularly touching as he acknowledged the personal nature of his work.

"It is this court that keeps me going... we meet people we possibly don't know," he added, emphasizing the deep emotional and professional impact of his role.
He thanked the court staff, lawyers, and judges for their support and cooperation, highlighting the unique nature of each case that came before him during his tenure.  

During the farewell proceedings, CJI Chandrachud also shared his commitment to justice, noting that he had wanted to hear as many cases as possible before his retirement. "When my court staff asked me yesterday as to what time the Ceremonial Bench shall be listed, I told I'll do as many matters as I can…I wouldn't want to miss the opportunity to do justice till the last time possible," he said, underscoring his dedication to his judicial duties until the very end.

His words reflected the tireless work ethic that defined his tenure as CJI, where he consistently sought to balance the demands of justice with the human elements of the cases before him.

The CJI also offered poignant reflections on the transient nature of human existence. "We are here as pilgrims, birds for a short passage of time, do our work, and leave," he remarked. This philosophical observation emphasized the impermanence of life and the importance of making the most of one's time, particularly in a high-pressure and high-responsibility role such as his.  

Justice Chandrachud, who was appointed to the Supreme Court in 2016 and served as its 50th Chief Justice starting in November 2022, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to serve in such a significant capacity.

Reflecting on the day’s proceedings, the retiring Chief Justice admitted feeling humbled by the overwhelming presence of colleagues and staff who attended his farewell. "Last night, I was wondering the court would be empty at 2 pm and I'll be looking at myself on the screen," he shared, expressing his surprise and appreciation for the large turnout.

His remarks revealed a side of the CJI that contrasted with his formal judicial persona—a leader who was deeply touched by the support and affection of those he worked alongside.

