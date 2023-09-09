Former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu Arrested In Skill Development Case

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in the wee hours of Saturday arrested the former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) senior leader, N Chandrababu Naidu, in Nandyal district in connection to the alleged corruption charges. High drama was witnessed at Nandyal as a team of police officials reached the area to take the TDP leader in custody in the early hours of Saturday. Naidu was arrested by the Nandyal Police in the early hours of Saturday, a party spokesperson said.

According to media reports, a substantial police contingent, led by DIG Raghurami Reddy from the Nandyal range, along with the Crime Investigation Department (CID), executed an operation at RK Function Hall in town around 3 am to apprehend Naidu, who was resting in his caravan at the time.

The police encountered significant resistance from a large assembly of TDP cadres who had gathered at the location. Even the SPG forces responsible for Mr. Naidu's security declined to grant access, citing adherence to regulations that prohibited anyone from reaching Mr. Naidu until 5:30 am. Ultimately, around 6 am, the police approached Mr. Naidu's vehicle, escorted him out, and placed him under arrest.