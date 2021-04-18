Former Assam CM Bhumidhar Barman passes away; PM Modi expresses condolences

Guwahati: Former Chief Minister of Assam Bhumidhar Barman passed away at a hospital in Guwahati on Sunday evening. The senior Congress leader passed away at the age of 91.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal expressed grief over Barman`s demise.

"Anguished by the passing away of former Assam CM and senior politician, Shri Bhumidhar Barman. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this hour of grief," Prime Minister Office (PMO) tweeted quoting PM Modi as saying.

"Saddened to learn about the demise of former Chief Minister of Assam Dr Bhumidhar Barman. My sincere condolences to his bereaved family members and well-wishers. Om shanti," Sonowal tweeted.

Assam Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma said Barman leaves behind a rich legacy of good politics and work.

"Today we lost a stalwart of Assam politics - former CM and 7-time MLA Late Bhumidhar Barman. I have fond memories of his guidance and affection, starting with my early political career. He leaves behind a rich legacy of good politics and work. We shall miss him. My condolences," Assam Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot conveyed condolences to Barman`s family members.

"Saddened to learn about the passing away of senior Congress leader and former CM of Assam Bhumidhar Barman ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family members... may God give them strength in this most difficult time. May his soul rest in peace," he tweeted.

Barman was the Chief Minister of Assam for a brief period from April 1996 to May 1996.