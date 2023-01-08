Former Bengal governor Keshari Nath Tripathi dies at 88, PM Modi says 'Played a key role in building...'

Keshari Nath Tripathi, former Governor of Bengal and senior BJP leader, passed away at five in the morning today. He was 88 years old. He breathed his last today at his home in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Keshari Nath was born on November 10, 1934 in Allahabad. He served as the Governor of West Bengal from July 2014 to July 2019. Besides, Keshri Nath was also a member of the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet for a long time. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled his death.

Shri Keshari Nath Tripathi Ji was respected for his service and intellect. He was well versed in Constitutional matters. He played a key role in building BJP in UP and worked hard for the state’s progress. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/mQqirPTPvy January 8, 2023

A few days back, Keshari Nath was admitted to the hospital after complaining of shortness of breath. He was discharged from the hospital after his health improved. Relatives had taken him home. Expressing condolences on the death of Keshari Nath Tripathi, all the big leaders of the BJP, including the Chief Minister of the state Yogi Adityanath, have expressed condolences to the family. Keshari Nath is survived by his son, Additional Advocate General Neeraj Tripathi, and two daughters.

वरिष्ठ राजनेता, भाजपा परिवार के वरिष्ठ सदस्य, प. बंगाल के पूर्व राज्यपाल आदरणीय केशरी नाथ त्रिपाठी जी का निधन अत्यंत दुःखद है।



प्रभु श्री राम दिवंगत पुण्यात्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान व शोकाकुल परिजनों को यह दुःख सहने की शक्ति दें।



ॐ शांति! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 8, 2023

Keshari Nath was the governor of Bengal for five years before Jagdeep Dhankhar. Besides Bengal, he was also given additional charge of Bihar, Meghalaya and Mizoram for a short time. A lawyer by profession, Tripathi is extremely successful politically. He was elected Speaker of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly several times. He was elected MLA six times on a BJP ticket. Also elected Uttar Pradesh BJP state president. He entered politics by becoming a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in 1946 and joining the right-wing political party Jan Sangh in 1952. He actively participated in the Kashmir Movement launched by the Jana Sangh in 1953. There has been a wave of mourning in political circles due to the demise of Pandit Keshari Nath Tripathi. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also condoled his death.

I extend my deepest condolences on the passing of Shri Keshari Nath Tripathi ji, former Governor of West Bengal.



A man of great substance, his contributions to our country will remain etched in all our minds.



I pray his soul rests in peace. January 8, 2023

President Draupadi Murmu has also condoled the death of former Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi. Around 11.30 am, the President consoled Neeraj Tripathi, the son of the former governor, over the phone. Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana consoled him after reaching the residence. Rajya Sabha members Pramod Tiwari, Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati also reached the residence to express condolences.