Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi has got recognition as the Leader of Opposition in Bihar Legislative Council. The recognition is effective from 11 April 2022.

A notification has been issued by the Legislative Council Secretariat in this regard. The recognition in the council has been given for meeting the minimum number of members.

Meanwhile, state’s Chief Minister Nitish Kumar completed his personal visit to his area. The Chief Minister had started a private tour of the area during the budget session. During this, he visited every area of ​​his Assembly and Parliamentary constituency.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met old timers of the area. The Chief Minister also listened to the problems of the people and assured a solution.

Notably, the security of the Chief Minister was breached twice during the visit.

