Former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar gets life imprisonment for raping minor girl in Unnao

Former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar on Friday was awarded life imprisonment for raping and abducting a minor girl in Unnao district, Uttar Pradesh. The politician was sentenced by a Delhi court in the case. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had sought maximum punishment for Sengar, besides demanding adequate compensation for the rape survivor. A fine of Rs 25 lakh was also slapped on him out of which Rs 10 lakh will be paid to the girl and the remaining amount of Rs 15 lakh to the prosecution.

Sengar will also lose his membership to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly as a result of his sentencing because his jail term exceeds two years. Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was found guilty by Delhi's Tis Hazari court of raping a minor girl two years ago. Tis Hazari District Judge Dharmesh Sharma had observed in the order that, "the CBI was able to prove the guilt of Kuldeep Singh Sengar beyond a reasonable doubt".

Live TV

On December 17 (Tuesday), the victim`s lawyer had said that there had been various suffering in different circumstances and compensation should be given accordingly. Taking cognizance, the District Judge had asked the lawyer of the convict to submit election affidavit papers filed by his client during the 2017 elections. Through these papers, the financial status of the convict would reportedly be established.

Sengar's co-accused Shashi Singh, who allegedly took the minor to Sengar, was let out by the court. The court convicted Sengar under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 5 (c) and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, which pertains to penetrative sexual assault committed against a child by a public servant.

Sengar`s lawyers had sought minimum punishment from the court, saying that Sengar was in public life for decades, and had done lots of welfare work for the upliftment of the people. "His conduct was good during custody. He has two minor daughters, does not have a prior history of crime. Please consider these facts also," the lawyer submitted before the court.

Sengar, a four-time BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh`s Bangarmau, had raped the girl at his residence in Unnao in June 2017, where she had gone seeking a job. He was arrested last year and is currently lodged in Tihar jail.