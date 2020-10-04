हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Central Bureau of Investigation

Former CBI officer among two arrested in Rs 25 lakh bribery case

Both the arrested accused were produced before the Special Judge in Delhi on Saturday and were remanded to Police Custody up to October 9, 2020.


Representational Image

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday (October 4, 2020) said that they have registered a case against six accused and arrested two people including a former CBI official in a Rs 25 lakh bribery case. 

"It was alleged that the accused were found in a conspiracy to influence the ongoing investigation of a case," said CBI in an official statement. 

They said that it was further alleged that there was a demand of Rs 50 lakh from the accused company through one Chartered Accountant for influencing the ongoing investigation of a case in favour of the said company. 

"CBI laid a trap. The Chartered Accountant and the former official were arrested for allegedly exchanging of Rs 25 lakh between them on behalf of said company. The alleged bribe money was recovered from the residence of a former official," added CBI.

Searches were conducted at eight places including Delhi, NCR and Ranchi at the premises of accused which led to the recovery of incriminating documents and cash.

Both the arrested accused were produced before the Special Judge in Delhi on Saturday and were remanded to Police Custody up to October 9, 2020.

The CBI said that further investigation in the case is continuing.

